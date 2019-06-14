The RNC is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing police firearm containing twelve 40 caliber rounds. The item was lost while officers along with Police Dog Services were investigating a break and enter in the east end of St. John’s on Wednesday just before midnight. Police tracked the area from the TCH Logy Bay Access Road to Wedgewood Park looking for a fleeing suspect. After conducting the search, an officer became aware that a magazine had become dislodged from their duty belt. The search for the missing firearm magazine is ongoing and anyone with information regarding the magazine or the break and enter is asked to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.

