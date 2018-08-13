The federal government and the City of St. John’s have teamed up to help improve public transit in the capital city.

Bus stops across the city have been becoming more accessible for some time. Twenty-nine stops have already been upgraded. Another 31 will see improvements thanks to Monday’s investment.

Nick Whalen, Member of Parliament for St. John’s East, says the improvements are for everybody.

“For anyone who has a loved one, who has a mobility issue they know how important this is to make sure people can wait for the bus in a secure place that they can access largely on their own if necessary or with minimal help from caregiver,” he said.

Over $761,000 was announced towards improving the public transit service in St. John’s. The governments of Canada and St. John’s are both contributing over $380,000 for four projects through the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund.

Outside of the Wheelchair Accessible Shelters project, the city will also add a tire balancing machine to Metrobus, purchase and install a virtual network and storage area network, a conduct a public transit review.

Councillor-at-Large Dave Lane says the tire balancing machine will save the city in the long run.

“The tire balancing machine or infrastructure is actually going to be a savings for the city because we have very talented and skilled trades people working metro bus every single day to keep the buses up to date, so now that we have that machinery that’ll actually save us quite a bit. I’m not sure the exact numbers but ultimately now it’s just part of day to day process as opposed to having to go out and get contracts for that.”