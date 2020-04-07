People entering Eastern Health facilities will now be provided with masks, the health authority announced Tuesday evening.

Members of the public will be provided a procedure mask, similar to a surgical mask, to be worn while in the facility. The change is based on current evidence to keep patients safe during the public health emergency.

The procedure mask provides a barrier to help protect people in close distances to others who have symptoms of respiratory infection. Eastern Health says there is no evidence to support the use of procedure masks as a protective measure in public spaces, but health-care settings are unique environments where the risk of transmission can be higher.

To keep people safe from COVID-19, the public will continue to be screened through a series of questions as they enter Eastern Health facilities.

