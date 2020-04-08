People across the province have been finding creative way to celebrate birthdays and thank essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, now the provincial government is requesting that all fire departments, police and the public refrain from holding parades and motorcades.

Memo from Minister Bragg of the Dept. of Municipal Affairs and Environment to municipalities, local service districts… -Advertisement- Posted by Dr. John Haggie on Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Health Minister John Haggie says he understands the events have been organized with the best of intentions, but it’s all in an effort to flatten the curve.