Newfoundland and Labrador has 15 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last public advisory. Contact tracing by Public Health is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised regarding quarantine according to current guidelines.

In the Eastern Health region:

One male between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to international travel.

One female between 20-39 years of age. The case is under investigation.

One male between 50-59 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

One female 70 years of age and older. The case is related to international travel.

One male between 50-59 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

One female between 60-69 years of age. The case is a contact of a previous known case.

One male between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to international travel.

One male between 40-49 years of age. The case is related to international travel.

In the Western Health region:

One male between 20-39 years of age. The case is a contact of a previous known case.

One female between 60-69 years of age. The case is under investigation.

One male between 60-69 years of age. The case is a contact of a previous known case.

In the Central Health region:

One female between 50-59 years of age. The case is under investigation.

In the Labrador-Grenfell Health region:

One female between 60-69 years of age. The case is under investigation.

One male 70 years of age and older. The case is under investigation.

One male between 60-69 years of age. The case is a contact of a previous known case.

There are seven new presumptive positive cases in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region. Once presumptive positive cases are confirmed positive, they are reported in public updates as new confirmed cases.

Public Health is advising the public about a cluster of COVID-19 cases emerging in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region. The investigation involves a large number of contacts. Out of an abundance of caution, Public Health is recommending the delayed opening of three schools in the Roddickton area to allow time for contact tracing. This includes Cloud River Academy in Roddickton, H.G. Fillier Academy in Englee and Mary Simms All Grade in Main Brook.

There have been 11 new recoveries, four in the Eastern Health region, four in the Western Health region and three in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region and 1,459 people have recovered. There is one person in hospital because of COVID-19.

There are currently 33 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 15

Central Health – 5

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 3

Western Health – 10

To date, 275,924 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

The investigation into a cluster of cases of COVID-19 in the Western Health region announced on Monday, August 30, is ongoing. There are seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the cluster to date. The identified cases are isolating and Western Health is conducting contract tracing. The source of the cluster is under investigation.

The investigation into a cluster of cases of COVID-19 in the Eastern Health region announced on Wednesday, August 18, is ongoing. There are five confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the cluster to date. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised regarding quarantine according to current guidelines. Contact tracing by Public Health officials is finished and the risk to the public is low. The source of the cluster is under investigation.

As part of the ongoing investigation into recent cases in the Eastern Health and Western Health regions, Public Health is asking anyone who visited the locations on the dates and times listed below to arrange COVID-19 testing. The businesses have been notified and Public Health thanks them for their cooperation.

In the Eastern Health region:

Tiny’s Bar and Grill, 1378 Topsail Road, Paradise on Monday, August 30 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Donovan’s Irving Big Stop, 65 Clyde Avenue, Mount Pearl on Thursday, September 2 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

A&W, 1448 Topsail Road, Paradise on Friday, September 3 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. This does not apply to people who only used the drive-thru.

In the Western Health region:

River’s End Motel, 2 North Shore Highway, Corner Brook on Friday, August 20.

Quality Inn, 64 Maple Valley Road, Corner Brook on Friday, August 20 to Sunday, August 22.

Pizza Delight, 24 Murphy Square, Corner Brook on Friday, August 20 from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Walmart, 16 Murphy Square, Corner Brook on Friday, August 20 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday, August 21 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and Saturday, August 21 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Samuel & Company, 44 Maple Valley Road, Corner Brook Plaza on Friday, August 20 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, August 21 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Reitmans, 44 Maple Valley Road, Corner Brook Plaza on Friday, August 20 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Bell Aliant, 44 Maple Valley Road, Corner Brook Plaza on Friday, August 20 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Tim Hortons, 28 Murphy Square, Corner Brook on Saturday, August 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and Sunday, August 22 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. This does not apply to people who only used the drive-thru.

McDonald’s, 16 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, on Saturday, August 21 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. This does not apply to people who only used the drive-thru.

Winners, 35 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook on Saturday, August 21 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Tuesday, August 31 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Canadian Tire Gas Bar, 4 Murphy Square, Corner Brook on Saturday, August 21 from 3:45 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Canadian Tire, 4 Murphy Square, Corner Brook on Saturday, August 21 from 3:45 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Kent Building Supplies, 37 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook on Saturday, August 21 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Jiwen Garden, 82 West Street, Corner Brook on Saturday, August 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Humber Nurseries Ltd., 137 West Valley Road, Corner Brook on Sunday, August 22 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Deer Lake Irving Big Stop, 62 Trans-Canada Highway on Sunday, August 22 from 3:00 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Mary Brown’s, 60 Trans-Canada Highway, Deer Lake on Sunday, August 22 from 3:15 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Gros Morne Gas Bar, 1A-B Viking Trail, St Paul’s on Sunday, August 22 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Dollarama, 24 Commerce Street, Deer Lake on Tuesday, August 31 from 4:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

People who visited these locations are advised to seek testing in keeping with public notifications for possible exposure. To arrange testing, complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811.

People who visited these locations and currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are required to isolate until 24 hours after their symptoms resolve and they receive a negative test result. People who visited these locations and do not currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are not required to isolate until they receive a negative test result. While awaiting their test result, they should monitor for symptoms and isolate should any symptoms develop.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever, including chills or sweats;

A new or worsening cough;

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing;

Runny, stuffy or congested nose;

Sore throat or difficulty swallowing;

Headache;

Loss of sense of smell or taste;

Unusual fatigue or lack of energy;

New onset of muscle aches;

Loss of appetite;

Vomiting or diarrhea for more than 24 hours; and,

Small red or purple spots on hands and/or feet.

Anyone in the province, regardless of their vaccination status, should get tested if they are experiencing even just one of the symptoms of COVID-19 listed above. Do not assume it is just a cold. There has been community spread and outbreaks across the country because people were mildly symptomatic and did not get tested or limit their activity. It is essential to find any cases of COVID-19, so that Public Health can do their job effectively and contain the spread of the virus as much as possible.

All travellers coming to Newfoundland and Labrador, including Newfoundland and Labrador residents, are required to fill out a travel form found here. The travel form can be completed up to 30 days prior to the travel date. Please submit proof of your COVID-19 vaccination by uploading it to your form. If you are over 12 and not vaccinated against COVID-19, you will be required to self- isolate upon entry into the province. If you travelled from within the Atlantic Provinces and are an Atlantic Canadian resident, you will need to complete the travel form but you will not need to complete the vaccination section.