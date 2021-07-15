Public Health has reduced the minimum interval between doses of COVID-19 vaccines from eight weeks to 28 days.

“Emerging evidence suggests that a longer dosing interval may increase and prolong the immune response to the vaccine, which is why an eight-week interval is recommended, however Public Health recognizes that there may be specific situations that require an individual to receive the vaccine before the recommended eight-week interval,” Public Health said in a news release Thursday. “This is still in keeping with guidance from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI).”

Public Health says it considered emerging evidence regarding the intervals between doses, the potential for another wave of COVID-19 in the fall, vaccine supply in the province, and the circulation of new variants, particularly the Delta variant. It also considered the importance of ensuring those aged 12 and over who attend or work in schools and post-secondary institutions will be fully vaccinated sooner and prior to the start of the school year.

People who would like to make an appointment to receive their COVID-19 vaccination can visit www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19/vaccine/gettheshot/. There are options for each of the regional health authorities to book an appointment for first and second doses. It is important that you cancel a previously booked appointment when you book your new one. You can cancel your appointment through the email confirmation of your previously booked appointment. You can also book a first or second dose of the Moderna vaccine through participating pharmacies and physician clinics.

To be fully vaccinated means you are 14 days past your second dose of a two dose vaccine, such as Pfizer, Moderna, or Astra Zeneca, or 14 days past the dose of a single dose vaccine, such as Johnson and Johnson.

“Being fully vaccinated protects yourself from severe illness associated with COVID-19 and makes it much less likely that you can transmit the virus to others,” the news relesae said. “So please make the choice to get vaccinated for yourself, your loved ones, and your community.”

Public Health also offered assurances that both mRNA vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, are safe and effective, and is urging everyone to take the first vaccine offered.

“It is common practice in vaccination programs to interchange brands,” Public Health said. “The sooner we have the majority of the population fully vaccinated, the sooner we can get back to doing the things that we love such as attend gatherings and events, participating in sports, and travelling.”