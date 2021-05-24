Public Health is warning of a potential COVID exposure at a Subway restaurant in the west end of St. John’s connected to the cluster in central and northeastern Newfoundland.

As part of the ongoing investigation into the cluster, Public Health is asking anyone who visited Subway at 16 Hamlyn Road in St. John’s on the date and time listed below to arrange testing.

Sunday, May 23 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

People who visited the restaurant and currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are required to isolate until 24 hours after their symptoms resolve and they receive a negative test result. People who visited the restaurant and do not currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are not required to isolate until they receive a negative test result. While awaiting their test result, they should monitor for symptoms and isolate should any symptoms develop.

The province reported five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday afternoon, up from the four cases announced on Monday morning. One case in eastern Newfoundland is connected to travel, while the other four cases are in central Newfoundland and are connected to the cluster that’s under investigation.