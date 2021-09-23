As part of the ongoing investigation into recent cases in the Central Health region, Public Health is asking anyone who visited the locations on the dates and times listed below to arrange COVID-19 testing. The businesses have been notified and Public Health thanks them for their cooperation.

Crown and Moose Restaurant in the Greenwood Inn, 48 West Street, Corner Brook on Tuesday, September 14 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Canadian Tire, 4 Murphy’s Square, Corner Brook on Tuesday, September 14 from 7:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Carter’s Oshkosh, Corner Brook Plaza, 44 Maple Valley Road, Corner Brook on Wednesday, September 15 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The Source, Corner Brook Plaza, 54 Maple Valley Road, Corner Brook on Wednesday, September 15 from 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Kent, 37 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook on Wednesday, September 15 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Walmart, 16 Murphy Square, Corner Brook on Wednesday, September 15 from 4:00 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Pizza Delight, 24 Murphy Square, Corner Brook on Wednesday, September 15 from 4:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Cineplex Cinemas, Millbrook Mall, 2 Main St, Corner Brook on Wednesday, September 15 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 19 Cromer Avenue, Grand Falls-Windsor on Thursday, September 16 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Mary Brown’s, 94 Highway 410, Baie Verte on Thursday, September 16 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 2 Herald Avenue, Corner Brook on Thursday, September 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Mary Brown’s, 194 Main Street, Springdale on Monday, September 20 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:10 p.m.

People who visited these locations are advised to seek testing in keeping with public notifications for possible exposure. To arrange testing, complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811.

People who visited these locations and currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are required to isolate until 24 hours after their symptoms resolve and they receive a negative test result. People who visited these locations and do not currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are not required to isolate until they receive a negative test result. While awaiting their test result, they should monitor for symptoms and isolate should any symptoms develop.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever, including chills or sweats;

A new or worsening cough;

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing;

Runny, stuffy or congested nose;

Sore throat or difficulty swallowing;

Headache;

Loss of sense of smell or taste;

Unusual fatigue or lack of energy;

New onset of muscle aches;

Loss of appetite;

Vomiting or diarrhea for more than 24 hours; and,

Small red or purple spots on hands and/or feet.

A full list of exposure notifications that are part of ongoing investigations into recent cases across the province are listed on the COVID-19 website here.