As part of the ongoing investigation into recent cases in the Eastern Health region, Public Health is asking anyone who visited the locations on the dates and times listed below to arrange COVID-19 testing. The businesses have been notified and Public Health thanks them for their cooperation.

McDonald’s, 54 Kenmount Road, St. John’s on Sunday, August 29 from 2:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. This does not apply to people who only used the drive-thru.

Get Air Trampoline Park, 63 Thorburn Road, St. John’s on Sunday, August 29 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Pizza Delight, 46 Aberdeen Avenue, St. John’s on Sunday, August 29 from 6:15 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

St. Clare’s Mercy Hospital cafeteria, 154 LeMarchant Road, St. John’s on Wednesday, September 1 from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

People who visited these locations are advised to seek testing in keeping with public notifications for possible exposure. To arrange testing, complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811.

People who visited these locations and currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are required to isolate until 24 hours after their symptoms resolve and they receive a negative test result. People who visited these locations and do not currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are not required to isolate until they receive a negative test result. While awaiting their test result, they should monitor for symptoms and isolate should any symptoms develop.

Due to concerns among residents in the Roddickton-Bide Arm area, Labrador-Grenfell Health will begin community testing tomorrow Monday, September 6. Labrador-Grenfell Health will provide further details on community testing once it is available. Anyone in the area experiencing even just one symptom of COVID-19 is encouraged to get tested.