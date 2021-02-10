As part of its ongoing investigation into the cluster, Public Health is asking anyone who worked at or visited the following establishments on the specified dates and times listed below to arrange testing.

People can arrange testing by completing the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811 to get referred for an appointment. All those who get tested must self-isolate until they receive a negative test result.

Jungle Jim’s in St. John’s, 657 Topsail Road, on Friday, February 5, 2021, from 12:15 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.

Dairy Queen in Paradise, 1366 Topsail Road, on Friday, February 5, 2021, from 12:00 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.

McDonald’s in Paradise, 1278 Topsail Road, on Saturday, February 6, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Wendy’s in Mount Pearl, 70 Old Placentia Road, on Thursday, February 4, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

A&W in Mount Pearl, 1 Cunard Place, on:

o Thursday, February 4, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. – midnight

o Sunday, February 7, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Tim Hortons in St. John’s, 283 Portugal Cove Road, on Saturday, February 6, 2021, from 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Tim Hortons in Conception Bay South, 911 Conception Bay Highway, on Saturday, February 6, 2021, from 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Starbucks in Paradise, 1641 Topsail Road, on Friday, February 5, 2021, from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Burger King in Paradise, 1641 Topsail Road, on Friday, February 5, 2021, from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Plaza Bowl in St. John’s, 50 Ropewalk Lane, on Saturday, February 6, 2021, from 10:30 p.m. – close

Leons in St. John’s, 60 Elizabeth Avenue, on:

o Friday, February 5, 2021

o Saturday, February 6, 2021