Newfoundland and Labrador has 23 new cases of COVID-19, all of them in the Eastern Health region, the province’s chief medical officer reported Wednesday.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald says the provincial total now stands at 175. Fifteen people have been admitted to hospital, with three currently in intensive care.

Fitzgerald has advised Health Minister John Haggie to extend the public health emergency for another 14 days. She described this as an unprecedented time.

Haggie said he has signed another order to continue the state of emergency. He added he expects to be signing 14-day extensions for months to come, with the current situation likely continuing past Canada Day.