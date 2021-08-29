The list grows this weekend of potential COVID-19 exposures around the island portion of the province, including the wastewater testing that has revealed there are likely COVID-19 positive cases that are going unreported.

Potential COVID-19 Exposure Notifications at Veitch’s Ultramar and Service Station and Jungle Jim’s in Corner Brook

As part of the ongoing investigation into a case in the Western Health region, Public Health is advising of potential COVID-19 exposures.

Public Health is asking anyone who visited Veitch’s Ultramar and Service Station, 14 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook on the dates and times listed below to arrange testing. This does not include anyone who did not enter the building and paid at the pumps. The station has been notified and Public Health thanks them for their cooperation.

· Tuesday, August 17 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. · Wednesday, August 18 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p. m. · Thursday, August 19 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. · Friday, August 20 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. · Monday, August 23 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. · Tuesday, August 24 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. · Wednesday, August 25 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. · Thursday, August 26 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. · Friday, August 27 from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Public Health is asking anyone who visited Jungle Jim’s, 41 Maple Valley Road, Corner Brook on the date and time listed below to arrange testing. The restaurant has been notified and Public Health thanks them for their cooperation.

· Wednesday, August 25 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.