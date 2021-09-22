Public exams have been cancelled for the third straight year.

The exams were called off in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Wednesday, the Department of Education announced the exams have been suspended for the 2021-22 school year.

“While Newfoundland and Labrador has experienced less educational disruption than most other jurisdictions in Canada, this change is being made to ensure that students are assessed in a way that is reflective of both what they have learned and also the circumstances they have faced amidst the pandemic,” the department said in a news release.

The department and the school districts are also reviewing whether public exams will continue in future years.