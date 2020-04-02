Public exams in Newfoundland and Labrador for the 2019-2020 school year are cancelled.

Final exams are also cancelled for high school and intermediate students in the province due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marks will be available by April 22nd – students will receive a grade up to March 13. Learning is to continue.#covid19nfld -Advertisement- — Kelly-Anne Roberts (@KellyAnneNTV) April 2, 2020

In a news release the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers Association say they support the decision to cancel all public and high school exams.

“The NLTA supports this decision, and agrees that should schools be in a position to reopen this school year, the focus needs to be on instruction, not testing.”