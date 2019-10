PC leader Ches Crosbie is claiming victory in his quest to have the auditor general review why the province failed to take action on methylmercury before the Muskrat Falls reservoir was flooded. The Public Accounts Committee voted unanimously to ask the AG to review why the communications breakdown happened. Auditor General Julia Mullaley says she has not yet received any formal communication from the committee, but she will assess the request when she receives it.

