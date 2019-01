The Public Utilities Board released two interim reports Wednesday on mitigating power rates after Muskrat Falls comes online. Liberty Consulting and Synapse Energy Economics have recommended a range of options. They include adjusting the financing structure of the project, consolidating operations at Nalcor, and aggressively encouraging electrification of the province. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.

