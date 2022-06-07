Effective 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022, the changes to maximum prices are as follows:

all types of gasoline motor fuel will increase by up to 9.0 cpl;

diesel motor fuel will increase by up to 10.6 cpl;

furnace oil heating fuel will increase by 9.18 cpl; and,

stove oil heating fuel on the Island will increase by 9.18 cpl.

Due to recent commodity market developments, the Public Utilities Board intervened to adjust maximum prices outside its regular pricing schedule for all regulated petroleum products with the exception of the following: