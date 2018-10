The Public Utilities Board had a hard time getting documents from Nalcor for its review of Muskrat Falls in 2011-12. That testimony came from PUB lawyer Maureen Greene at the Muskrat Falls inquiry on Wednesday. Greene also faced questions about the provincial government’s angry response when the board ruled it could not determine if Muskrat Falls was the least-cost option. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.

