It was just last month that Nalcor CEO Stan Marshall predicted first power from Muskrat Falls in January if the Labrador-Island Link works, but a consultant for the Public Utilities Board is casting doubt on that. The Liberty Group warns the link will not be ready this winter, and even next winter is uncertain. But Nalcor is sticking with its schedule of using the link at varying levels in 2020. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.

