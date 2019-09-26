The PUB has approved electricity rate changes for all customers in the province starting Oct. 1. Rates on the island will go up; rates in Labrador will go down.

Island Customers (Hydro and Newfoundland Power): Most residential customers on the island will see rates increase by approximately 0.8 cents/kilowatt hour (6.4%). This equals about $6.40 for every $100 on an electricity bill.

Labrador Interconnected Customers: Residential customers on the interconnected system (Upper Lake Melville and Labrador West) will see electricity rates decrease by approximately 0.1 cents/kilowatt hour (3.1%), or a reduction of $3.10 for every $100 on an electricity bill. The average rate for these customers today is 3.1 cents/kilowatt hour.

Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro says the primary driver for the island is increasing fuel costs for the Holyrood generating plant. Since rates last changed in 2018, there has been a 23 per cent increase in the forecast price of oil used at the plant. Further, there is an increase in the expected volume of oil that is used at Holyrood to reliably operate the province’s electricity system.

In Labrador, increased customer usage and growth is resulting in a rate decrease for most residential customers (on the interconnected system in Upper Lake Melville and Labrador West).

This approval by the Board is the final step in the rate setting process and marks the conclusion of Hydro’s General Rate Application (GRA), which was originally filed in 2017.