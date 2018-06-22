The Public Utilities Board has approved an average increase to consumer electricity rates of 6.8 per cent effective July 1.

Newfoundland Power says the rate increase is the net result of a flow-through adjustment to its customer electricity rates resulting from a ruling on Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro’s (Hydro) Interim Rates Application related to its 2017 General Rate Application and the annual review of the Rate Stabilization Account (RSA).

Newfoundland Power purchases approximately 93 per cent of its energy supply from Hydro. Hydro’s Interim Rates Application increases the wholesale electricity rates paid to Hydro by Newfoundland Power and are not currently included in electricity rates. In addition, the annual RSA review resulted in a rate increase to incorporate changes in the cost and amount of fuel used by Hydro to generate electricity.

The actual amount of the increase will vary for individual customers depending on the type of service and the amount of electricity used. Residential electricity rates will increase on average by 6.6%, while the average increase in commercial rates ranges from 6.8% to 8.3% depending on the class of service. The monthly rates for street and area lighting will increase on average by 1.6%.