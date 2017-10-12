Most people know about post-traumatic stress disorder or PTSD. But in Newfoundland and Labrador there is a lack of recognition that PTSD is a workplace injury. NTV’s Danielle Barron reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.