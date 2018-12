Sunday evening Police were called to a break and entry in progress the east end of St. John’s. RNC responded with the assistance of Police Service Dog “Gunner” of the K9 Unit. A suspect was tracked from the scene and apprehended a short while later. The 42 year-old male was arrested for break and enter, possession of a break-in instrument and breach of court orders. He was held overnight to appear in court today.

-Advertisement-