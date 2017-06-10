The Progressive Conservatives will hold their leadership convention April 27-30, 2018.

Prospective leadership candidates Ches Crosbie and Steve Kent tweeted the news from the party’s special general meeting in Gander on Saturday. They had both been arguing for an earlier convention date.

The party is considering constitutional amendments to modernize its leadership selection process. The amendments propose moving away from a traditional delegated convention and toward a direct voting system for all party members.

The leadership vote was triggered when Paul Davis announced he was stepping down last fall. Davis says he has no plans at this time to offer himself as a candidate for the leadership, but he hasn’t closed the door on the idea entirely.