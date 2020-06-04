Provincial parks will undergo a two-phase reopening when the province moves to Alert Level 3.

On Friday, June 12 , day-use activity at 13 Provincial Park campgrounds and seven day-use Provincial Parks will be permitted.

On Friday, June 19, overnight camping at 13 Provincial Parks campgrounds will be permitted, with restrictions.

In addition, the Campsite Reservation Service will be launched on Thursday, June 11 at 1:30 p.m. NDT. A public advisory on launch of the Campsite Reservation Service, will be issued prior to that date.

Overnight camping is expected to resume in full, beginning in Alert Level 2.

The number one priority during this re-opening process will be the safety of all visitors and staff. As a result, cleaning schedules will be enhanced, and services such as playgrounds, showers, recycling services and laundry facilities will be closed or unavailable. Also at this time, the only accepted form of payment will be debit or credit card.

All visitors and staff are reminded to adhere to any public health orders issued. Physical distancing must be maintained, and entry can be denied to anyone exhibiting flu or cold like symptoms. Protect yourself and your family by practicing good hygiene, by washing your hands with soap and water, or using hand sanitizer before and after touching common surfaces, such as door knobs, flush handles, and taps.

There are 32 provincial parks throughout the Newfoundland and Labrador; including 13 camping parks, 10 park reserves, and seven day use parks, as well as T’Railway Provincial Park and Main River Waterway Provincial Park.

For more detailed information on hours of operations and guidelines for park day-use and camping, see backgrounder below.

