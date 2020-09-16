Another opinion poll has the Liberals under Premier Andrew Furey leading in Newfoundland and Labrador.

According to MQO Research, 53 per cent of decided and leaning voters support the Liberals, 33 per cent support the Tories, 11 per cent support the NDP, and 1 per cent support the N.L. Alliance. Among all respondents, 28 per cent were undecided.

The margin of error is plus or minus 5.7 percentage points 19 times out of 20.

In two separate questions asked for NTV News, 45 per cent of all respondents said they prefer Andrew Furey for premier, 14 per cent prefer PC leader Ches Crosbie, 9 per cent prefer NDP leader Alison Coffin, and 2 per cent prefer N.L. Alliance leader Graydon Pelley. Thirty per cent chose “none of the above” or they didn’t know.

Asked if they were satisfied with the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, 88 per cent were satisfied, 12 per cent were dissatisfied and 1 per cent didn’t know.

Four hundred people were surveyed by telephone from Aug. 19 to Sept. 6.