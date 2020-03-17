The provincial government gave an update Tuesday evening on how it’s currently operating at a reduced capacity, warning there may be delays in service delivery. The nature and type of service provided is subject to change as government continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
If you must visit a government office, it is recommended that you call ahead. As well, the Provincial Government is pleased to offer a variety of services through our Digital Government Online Services.
For general inquiries related to government services, please call 1-833-771-0696 from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday or email covid19info@gov.nl.ca any time. The public is reminded that all health-related questions should be directed to 811 or www.811healthline.ca.
SERVICES CONTINUING AS PER NORMAL OPERATIONS
Advanced Education, Skills and Labour
- Income support payments
- Income support appeal board services will continue by teleconference
- Employment and Training Programs: training supports and wage subsidies
- Immigration Services
- Labour Standards inquiry line remains open (1-877-563-1063)
- Student Aid inquiry line remains open (1-888-657-0800)
- Apprenticeship and Trades inquiry line remains open (1-877-771-3737)
Education and Early Childhood Development
- Child care operating grant programs and subsidy payments
Finance
- Telephone support and assistance for tax, pensions and general finance inquiries (1-877-729-6276 or 1-877-729-1695)
- Payment processing, including invoices, claims, tax documents and supplier forms
- Cash receipting online, by mail or in person via Central Cash office
Fisheries and Land Resources
- Aquatic animal health and animal health veterinary services, including animal health pharmacy
- Animal Health Diagnostic/Food Safety laboratory
- Soils and feed laboratory
- Nuisance wildlife control
- Resource Enforcement
- Wildlife licensing
- Wildland fire suppression services will be available when the forest fire season begins
Municipal Affairs and Environment
- Water resources and groundwater services
- Fire and emergency services
- Environmental assessments and permitting
Service NL
- Many services are available online
- 24 hour phone line for Occupational Health and Safety incidents and complaints; responses will be based on assessment of the risk to life and health
- 24 hour phone line for Environmental Health and Protection accidents and complaints; responses will be based on assessment of the risk to health and safety
- Water testing services
- Highway enforcement operations
- Electrical and boiler pressure inspections
- Engineering and Inspection services prioritized on the basis of risk
- Building Accessibility Appeal Tribunal hearings will continue via teleconference
Transportation and Works
- Ferry services, air ambulance, road maintenance services
- Waterbombing services will be available when the forest fire season begins
SERVICES THAT ARE MODIFIED OR AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
Advanced Education, Skills and Labour
- Employment Centres will provide service via telephone and email; counter service is suspended
Children, Seniors and Social Development
- Child protection, children in care, youth corrections, youth services, kinship services, behavioural management services, and adult protection services (in collaboration with regional health authorities) will continue with some modifications
- Referrals will continue to be received and assessed
- In office visits and access will be by appointment only
Fisheries and Land Resources
- Walk-in services are no longer available but telephone and email services are available for the following:
o Crown lands administration, air photo map library and Crown lands vault may be accessed by appointment only by calling 1-833-891-3249
o Forestry permitting, including commercial and domestic woodcutting
o Agriculture business development
o Fisheries and aquaculture licensing and business development
- In-person appointments may be arranged by telephone or email
Justice and Public Safety
- Walk-in services are no longer available for various offices but email and telephone services are available for the following:
o Human Rights Commission
o Office of the Public Trustee
o RNC Complaints Commission
o Probation Office
o Victim Services Office
o Family Justice Services
o Serious Incident Response Team
o Legal Aid
o Public Prosecutions
o Fines Administration
o Support Enforcement
Service NL
- Vital Statistics: Requests for documents should be completed online. Documents will be provided by mail, fax, or email. Where documents are required immediately, counter service is available by appointment only by calling 1-709-729-3308.
- Motor Registration Division and Government Service Centres: Requests should be completed online for various services, including driver licence address changes, driver licence renewals, vehicle registration renewals and notices of sale, electrical permits, and electrical contractor renewals. In-person counter services are available by appointment only by calling 1-833-796-0610. Appointments for the Mount Pearl office may also be made online.
In-person counter services will continue on a walk-in basis at the Marystown, Stephenville, and St. Anthony locations. Written testing for driver licences will be available by appointment only by calling 1-833-796-0610.
- Commercial Registries (Companies, Deeds, and others): Searches should be completed online where possible. For documents not available online (pre-1982), an appointment to conduct a manual search is required and can be arranged by calling 1-709-729-3316. Persons submitting documents to the registries should use the drop-box available.
- Consumer protection, licensing, and residential tenancy services: Counter services will no longer be available but services are available by email or telephone at 1-877-829-2608. Residential tenancy dispute adjudications will be completed by teleconference.
SERVICES THAT ARE TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED
Advanced Education Skills and Labour
- Issuance of transcripts, diplomas and instructor certificates are temporarily suspended. All Adult Basic Education inquiries can be directed to Heather Legge at heatherlegge@gov.nl.ca while all Private Training Institution inquiries can be directed to Regan Power at reganpower@gov.nl.ca
Children, Seniors and Social Development
- Government of Newfoundland and Labrador swimming pools and sport/recreation training facilities, including the NL Sport Centre, are closed
Service NL
- Practical driver examinations (on-road testing) are suspended. Commercial driver testing will be considered on a case-by-case basis if deemed urgent
- Financial services examinations are suspended
Tourism, Culture, Industry and Innovation
- Marble Mountain is closed
- Arts and Culture Centres are closed
- Provincial Historic Sites are closed
- T’Railway Maintenance is suspended
- Visitor Information Centres are closed
- The Rooms is closed
The provincial government continues to monitor and where necessary implement protocols required to contain the virus. For the most up-to-date information related to COVID-19, please visit www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19.