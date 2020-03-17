The provincial government gave an update Tuesday evening on how it’s currently operating at a reduced capacity, warning there may be delays in service delivery. The nature and type of service provided is subject to change as government continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you must visit a government office, it is recommended that you call ahead. As well, the Provincial Government is pleased to offer a variety of services through our Digital Government Online Services.

For general inquiries related to government services, please call 1-833-771-0696 from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday or email covid19info@gov.nl.ca any time. The public is reminded that all health-related questions should be directed to 811 or www.811healthline.ca.

SERVICES CONTINUING AS PER NORMAL OPERATIONS

Advanced Education, Skills and Labour

Income support payments

Income support appeal board services will continue by teleconference

Employment and Training Programs: training supports and wage subsidies

Immigration Services

Labour Standards inquiry line remains open (1-877-563-1063)

Student Aid inquiry line remains open (1-888-657-0800)

Apprenticeship and Trades inquiry line remains open (1-877-771-3737)

Education and Early Childhood Development

Child care operating grant programs and subsidy payments

Finance

Telephone support and assistance for tax, pensions and general finance inquiries (1-877-729-6276 or 1-877-729-1695)

Payment processing, including invoices, claims, tax documents and supplier forms

Cash receipting online, by mail or in person via Central Cash office

Fisheries and Land Resources

Aquatic animal health and animal health veterinary services, including animal health pharmacy

Animal Health Diagnostic/Food Safety laboratory

Soils and feed laboratory

Nuisance wildlife control

Resource Enforcement

Wildlife licensing

Wildland fire suppression services will be available when the forest fire season begins

Municipal Affairs and Environment

Water resources and groundwater services

Fire and emergency services

Environmental assessments and permitting

Service NL

Many services are available online

24 hour phone line for Occupational Health and Safety incidents and complaints; responses will be based on assessment of the risk to life and health

24 hour phone line for Environmental Health and Protection accidents and complaints; responses will be based on assessment of the risk to health and safety

Water testing services

Highway enforcement operations

Electrical and boiler pressure inspections

Engineering and Inspection services prioritized on the basis of risk

Building Accessibility Appeal Tribunal hearings will continue via teleconference

Transportation and Works

Ferry services, air ambulance, road maintenance services

Waterbombing services will be available when the forest fire season begins

SERVICES THAT ARE MODIFIED OR AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

Advanced Education, Skills and Labour

Employment Centres will provide service via telephone and email; counter service is suspended

Children, Seniors and Social Development

Child protection, children in care, youth corrections, youth services, kinship services, behavioural management services, and adult protection services (in collaboration with regional health authorities) will continue with some modifications

Referrals will continue to be received and assessed

In office visits and access will be by appointment only

Fisheries and Land Resources

Walk-in services are no longer available but telephone and email services are available for the following:

o Crown lands administration, air photo map library and Crown lands vault may be accessed by appointment only by calling 1-833-891-3249

o Forestry permitting, including commercial and domestic woodcutting

o Agriculture business development

o Fisheries and aquaculture licensing and business development

In-person appointments may be arranged by telephone or email

Justice and Public Safety

Walk-in services are no longer available for various offices but email and telephone services are available for the following:

o Human Rights Commission

o Office of the Public Trustee

o RNC Complaints Commission

o Probation Office

o Victim Services Office

o Family Justice Services

o Serious Incident Response Team

o Legal Aid

o Public Prosecutions

o Fines Administration

o Support Enforcement

Service NL

Vital Statistics: Requests for documents should be completed online. Documents will be provided by mail, fax, or email. Where documents are required immediately, counter service is available by appointment only by calling 1-709-729-3308.

Motor Registration Division and Government Service Centres: Requests should be completed online for various services, including driver licence address changes, driver licence renewals, vehicle registration renewals and notices of sale, electrical permits, and electrical contractor renewals. In-person counter services are available by appointment only by calling 1-833-796-0610. Appointments for the Mount Pearl office may also be made online.

In-person counter services will continue on a walk-in basis at the Marystown, Stephenville, and St. Anthony locations. Written testing for driver licences will be available by appointment only by calling 1-833-796-0610.

Commercial Registries (Companies, Deeds, and others): Searches should be completed online where possible. For documents not available online (pre-1982), an appointment to conduct a manual search is required and can be arranged by calling 1-709-729-3316. Persons submitting documents to the registries should use the drop-box available.

Consumer protection, licensing, and residential tenancy services: Counter services will no longer be available but services are available by email or telephone at 1-877-829-2608. Residential tenancy dispute adjudications will be completed by teleconference.

SERVICES THAT ARE TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED

Advanced Education Skills and Labour

Issuance of transcripts, diplomas and instructor certificates are temporarily suspended. All Adult Basic Education inquiries can be directed to Heather Legge at heatherlegge@gov.nl.ca while all Private Training Institution inquiries can be directed to Regan Power at reganpower@gov.nl.ca

Children, Seniors and Social Development

Government of Newfoundland and Labrador swimming pools and sport/recreation training facilities, including the NL Sport Centre, are closed

Service NL

Practical driver examinations (on-road testing) are suspended. Commercial driver testing will be considered on a case-by-case basis if deemed urgent

Financial services examinations are suspended

Tourism, Culture, Industry and Innovation

Marble Mountain is closed

Arts and Culture Centres are closed

Provincial Historic Sites are closed

T’Railway Maintenance is suspended

Visitor Information Centres are closed

The Rooms is closed

The provincial government continues to monitor and where necessary implement protocols required to contain the virus. For the most up-to-date information related to COVID-19, please visit www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19.