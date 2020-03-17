SHARE

The provincial government gave an update Tuesday evening on how it’s currently operating at a reduced capacity, warning there may be delays in service delivery. The nature and type of service provided is subject to change as government continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you must visit a government office, it is recommended that you call ahead. As well, the Provincial Government is pleased to offer a variety of services through our Digital Government Online Services.

For general inquiries related to government services, please call 1-833-771-0696 from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday or email covid19info@gov.nl.ca any time. The public is reminded that all health-related questions should be directed to 811 or www.811healthline.ca.

SERVICES CONTINUING AS PER NORMAL OPERATIONS

Advanced Education, Skills and Labour

  • Income support payments
  • Income support appeal board services will continue by teleconference
  • Employment and Training Programs: training supports and wage subsidies
  • Immigration Services
  • Labour Standards inquiry line remains open (1-877-563-1063)
  • Student Aid inquiry line remains open (1-888-657-0800)
  • Apprenticeship and Trades inquiry line remains open (1-877-771-3737)

Education and Early Childhood Development

  • Child care operating grant programs and subsidy payments

Finance

  • Telephone support and assistance for tax, pensions and general finance inquiries (1-877-729-6276 or 1-877-729-1695)
  • Payment processing, including invoices, claims, tax documents and supplier forms
  • Cash receipting online, by mail or in person via Central Cash office

Fisheries and Land Resources

  • Aquatic animal health and animal health veterinary services, including animal health pharmacy
  • Animal Health Diagnostic/Food Safety laboratory
  • Soils and feed laboratory
  • Nuisance wildlife control
  • Resource Enforcement
  • Wildlife licensing
  • Wildland fire suppression services will be available when the forest fire season begins

Municipal Affairs and Environment

  • Water resources and groundwater services
  • Fire and emergency services
  • Environmental assessments and permitting

Service NL

  • Many services are available online
  • 24 hour phone line for Occupational Health and Safety incidents and complaints; responses will be based on assessment of the risk to life and health
  • 24 hour phone line for Environmental Health and Protection accidents and complaints; responses will be based on assessment of the risk to health and safety
  • Water testing services
  • Highway enforcement operations
  • Electrical and boiler pressure inspections
  • Engineering and Inspection services prioritized on the basis of risk
  • Building Accessibility Appeal Tribunal hearings will continue via teleconference

Transportation and Works

  • Ferry services, air ambulance, road maintenance services
  • Waterbombing services will be available when the forest fire season begins

SERVICES THAT ARE MODIFIED OR AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

Advanced Education, Skills and Labour

  • Employment Centres will provide service via telephone and email; counter service is suspended

Children, Seniors and Social Development

  • Child protection, children in care, youth corrections, youth services, kinship services, behavioural management services, and adult protection services (in collaboration with regional health authorities) will continue with some modifications
  • Referrals will continue to be received and assessed
  • In office visits and access will be by appointment only

Fisheries and Land Resources

  • Walk-in services are no longer available but telephone and email services are available for the following:

o   Crown lands administration, air photo map library and Crown lands vault may be accessed by appointment only by calling 1-833-891-3249

o   Forestry permitting, including commercial and domestic woodcutting

o   Agriculture business development

o   Fisheries and aquaculture licensing and business development

  • In-person appointments may be arranged by telephone or email

Justice and Public Safety

  • Walk-in services are no longer available for various offices but email and telephone services are available for the following:

o   Human Rights Commission

o   Office of the Public Trustee

o   RNC Complaints Commission

o   Probation Office

o   Victim Services Office

o   Family Justice Services

o   Serious Incident Response Team

o   Legal Aid

o   Public Prosecutions

o   Fines Administration

o   Support Enforcement

Service NL

  • Vital Statistics: Requests for documents should be completed online. Documents will be provided by mail, fax, or email. Where documents are required immediately, counter service is available by appointment only by calling 1-709-729-3308.
  • Motor Registration Division and Government Service Centres: Requests should be completed online for various services, including driver licence address changes, driver licence renewals, vehicle registration renewals and notices of sale, electrical permits, and electrical contractor renewals. In-person counter services are available by appointment only by calling 1-833-796-0610. Appointments for the Mount Pearl office may also be made online.

In-person counter services will continue on a walk-in basis at the Marystown, Stephenville, and St. Anthony locations. Written testing for driver licences will be available by appointment only by calling 1-833-796-0610.

  • Commercial Registries (Companies, Deeds, and others): Searches should be completed online where possible. For documents not available online (pre-1982), an appointment to conduct a manual search is required and can be arranged by calling 1-709-729-3316. Persons submitting documents to the registries should use the drop-box available.
  • Consumer protection, licensing, and residential tenancy services: Counter services will no longer be available but services are available by email or telephone at 1-877-829-2608. Residential tenancy dispute adjudications will be completed by teleconference.

SERVICES THAT ARE TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED

Advanced Education Skills and Labour

  • Issuance of transcripts, diplomas and instructor certificates are temporarily suspended. All Adult Basic Education inquiries can be directed to Heather Legge at heatherlegge@gov.nl.ca while all Private Training Institution inquiries can be directed to Regan Power at reganpower@gov.nl.ca

Children, Seniors and Social Development

  • Government of Newfoundland and Labrador swimming pools and sport/recreation training facilities, including the NL Sport Centre, are closed

Service NL

  • Practical driver examinations (on-road testing) are suspended. Commercial driver testing will be considered on a case-by-case basis if deemed urgent
  • Financial services examinations are suspended

Tourism, Culture, Industry and Innovation

  • Marble Mountain is closed
  • Arts and Culture Centres are closed
  • Provincial Historic Sites are closed
  • T’Railway Maintenance is suspended
  • Visitor Information Centres are closed
  • The Rooms is closed

The provincial government continues to monitor and where necessary implement protocols required to contain the virus. For the most up-to-date information related to COVID-19, please visit www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19.

