A tentative deal has been reached between the Canadian Union of Public Employees and the province for a two-year extension of current collective agreements.

The tentative agreement will extend CUPE’s seven current collective agreements until March 31, 2022 and is subject to ratification by CUPE’s approximately 3,700 members from across the province.

CUPE will present the tentative agreement to their membership in the coming weeks. No details will be released until both the union and the province have ratified the agreement.