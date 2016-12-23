Provincial government reaches health transfer deal with Ottawa

The Newfoundland and Labrador government has reached a deal with Ottawa on health care funding for the next 10 years.

The provincial government confirmed the news late Friday. Talks had broken off earlier this week between Ottawa and all the provinces on a new health accord. But Newfoundland and Labrador has now joined with New Brunswick and Nova Scotia in signing bilateral health deals.

“Newfoundland and Labrador has the fastest aging population in the country and securing additional federal funding is a priority for my government,” Premier Dwight Ball said in a statement. “During the course of our conversations with the federal government we have focused on getting recognition with regards to our specific needs surrounding senior care and mental health.

“These investments demonstrate that the federal government recognizes the specific cost pressures that the aging population and mental health place on our province. It is important for me to state that if any other province or territory reaches an agreement with the federal government that includes better financial terms, our province will have those terms applied to us as well. We look forward to continuing the discussion with our federal counterparts on these priority areas.”

The federal government will support home care and mental health initiatives in Newfoundland and Labrador during the next 10 years through combined funding of $160.7 million ($87.7 million for home care and $73 million for mental health initiatives). The money will start flowing to the province April 1, 2017.

“We are pleased with this new commitment from the Federal Government and took the time necessary to analyze the financial impacts of this agreement on the province of Newfoundland and Labrador,” said Finance Minister Cathy Bennett. “This represents a great first step in the conversation to help ensure the sustainability of health care funding for the residents of the province.”

In the coming weeks, the federal and provincial governments will develop performance indicators and mechanisms for annual reporting to citizens, as well as a detailed plan on how these funds will be spent, over and above existing programs. The two governments will work out the details of accountability and reporting, consistent with the pan-Canadian approach envisaged in the federal funding offer of December 19, 2016.

“Now that we have secured these federal investments, we can move forward in improving some of our priority health care services,” said Health Minister John Haggie. “Funds will be targeted towards mental health, home care and palliative care services. I look forward to working with Minister Philpott in finalizing our agreement early in the new year.”

The targeted investments in home care and mental health care are in addition to the existing legislated commitments through the Canada Health Transfer (CHT), which will continue to grow into the future. This new funding agreement is consistent with the federal investments offered to provincial and territorial governments on Dec. 19. It would be amended to reflect legislated changes to the CHT in the event of a pan-Canadian agreement consistent with the previous federal offer.