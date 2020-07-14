The provincial government’s procurement agency has posted a directory of PPE suppliers online to help businesses in the province access personal protective equipment.

The directory lists companies that sell PPE and other supplies to keep employees and customers safe from COVID-19 during the province’s public health emergency. Suppliers’ locations are provided to help consumers connect with local sources of PPE and to give suppliers a platform to reach potential consumers.

The directory and Terms of Use can be accessed through the PPA Website.

If there is a PPE provider not included in the directory that would like to be added, please contact the Public Procurement Agency via email at PPAcontracts@gov.nl.ca.