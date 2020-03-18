Minister of Health John Haggie has declared a public health emergency, announced during an update provided on COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador this afternoon.

BREAKING | Minister of Health, @Johnrockdoc speaking now. Haggie has signed the first document for a Public Health Emergency.@NTVNewsNL — Kelly-Anne Roberts (@KellyAnneNTV) March 18, 2020

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Janice Fitzgerald confirms there are still 3 presumptive positive cases in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region.

590 people in the province have been tested for COVID-19, with 587 people confirmed negative for the virus.