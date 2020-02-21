The province announced four increases to the minimum wage rate today – from April 1, 2020 to October 1, 2021.

As of April 1, 2020, the minimum wage will increase by 25 cents to $11.65. This increase is based on the percentage change in the National Consumer Price Index, since introducing a formula-based approach.

On October 1, 2020, there will be a further increase of 50 cents to the minimum wage rate, bringing it to $12.15.

On April 1, 2021, the minimum wage will increase based on the National Consumer Price Index at that time, based on the established formula. In addition, the rate will be increased by 25 cents.

On October 1, 2021, the minimum wage will increase by 25 cents.