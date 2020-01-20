The provincial government has established a phone line at its emergency operations centre for non-emergency calls, such as seniors requiring snow removal.

Calls related to non-emergencies can be made at (709) 729-3703. The line will be available from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. daily as recovery operations continue.

“Anyone who calls the line is asked to be patient,” the Department of Municipal Affairs and Environment said in a statement. “Calls are being prioritized on the basis of need and not logged on a first-come, first-service basis.”

The department also says the provincial, federal and municipal governments continue to work with emergency management organizations to coordinate snow-clearing efforts. Crews continue to clear snow from roads and essential lots. In many cases, the roads are still not safe to drive on, and emergency responders need unhindered access to provide emergency services.

Some municipalities in the eastern region continue to be in states of emergency and have been asked to refer to their emergency management plans. Information about municipal services and roadways can be provided by your municipality. If it is necessary to drive, please exercise the utmost caution in navigating the high snow banks and narrowed lanes.