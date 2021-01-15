Premier Andrew Furey has called the provincial election, Newfoundland and Labrador is heading to the polls.

The election will be held on Saturday, Feb. 13.

Furey says it was after careful consideration and consistently low prevalence of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador that the decision was made.

Opposition Leader Ches Crosbie says the PC’s have a plan, and says urgent change in government is needed.

Ches Crosbie says this election is about who can bring jobs – Newfoundland and Labrador’s future depends on it.@NTVNewsNL #nlpoli pic.twitter.com/SH1TTRN17P — Kelly-Anne Roberts (@KellyAnneNTV) January 15, 2021

NDP Leader Alison Coffin says the NL NDP represent the average Newfoundlanders and Labradorians, ensuring the people of the province can afford to live, and raise their families safely.