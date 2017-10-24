Auditor General Terry Paddon is leaving a parting warning for the province, five days before he retires.

In a report on the province’s financial statements, Paddon warns that the provincial government’s deficits are not sustainable and there will be little manoeuvring room if there is another oil price shock.

“While the deficit for 2016-17 has been reduced to almost half the deficit of the previous fiscal year, it is still not sustainable,” Paddon said. “The deficit as a percentage of GDP in Newfoundland and Labrador for 2016-17 is the highest in Canada and substantially higher than most other provinces. Even though the Province expects a surplus in 2022-23, it continues to forecast significant deficits up to that time. Furthermore, there is risk that the forecasted results may not be achieved and the Province has limited options to address this situation.”

Paddon delivered his report on the audit of the financial statements for the year-ended March 31, 2017, to the Speaker of the House of Assembly on Tuesday. Paddon expressed concerns about the deficit for 2016-17 and shared observations about the fiscal challenges facing the Province in the future.

“While the deficit of $1.1 billion recorded in 2016-17 represents a significant improvement over the deficit recorded in 2015-16, it is the second highest deficit ever recorded in Newfoundland and Labrador,” Paddon said. “The deficit for 2016-17 contributed to a substantial increase in the net debt of the province — now at $13.6 billion — the highest in the history of the province.

“The province of Newfoundland and Labrador generates more revenue, on a per capita basis, than every other province and has one of the highest tax burdens, an indication that revenue is not the primary issue creating deficits. This suggests that the level of spending in the Province has the biggest impact on deficits.”

Newfoundland and Labrador has an older population — almost 20% of the population is older than age 64 — and this is a contributing factor to higher demand, and cost, for public services. The province’s geography is also a contributing factor to a higher cost of delivering services. A sparse population, spread out over a large land mass, creates challenges to providing efficient, economical public services.

“If the province is unable to achieve its budget targets, there are limited options available to generate significant additional revenue and, if the Province has to reduce expenditures, it will have to consider hard choices around the types of public services provided and how they are delivered.”

The province expects a surplus in 2022-23. Realizing this milestone is dependent on achieving the forecast assumptions and considerable risk surrounds achieving the targets.

Revenues may not rise to expected levels by 2022-23. More than 25 per cent of the revenue growth is expected from oil royalties. Oil prices may not rise to expected levels by 2022-23 and expected levels of oil production may not be achieved. A slowing economy may impact revenue growth from other sources, including tax revenues.

Paddon will retire as auditor general at the end of the month and will take a contract position as the chief administrative officer for the Town of Conception Bay South.