Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health, along with Premier Dwight Ball, Minister John Haggie and Minister Brian Warr will provide a COVID-19 and education update at 2:00 p.m.

Brian Warr, Minister of Education will provide an update on the K-12 education system in Newfoundland and Labrador.

NTV News will provide live coverage NTV and at ntv.ca