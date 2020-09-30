It’s budget day in Newfoundland and Labrador. It is normally tabled in the spring but has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The budget will be delivered at 2:00 p.m by newly-appointed finance minister Siobhan Coady.

Back in July, then-Finance Minister Tom Osborne released a fiscal update showing just how bad the province’s finances have become during the COVID-19 pandemic, projecting a deficit of $2.1-billion – doubling initial projections dating back to last year.

The pandemic and crash in oil prices combined to punish the province’s already-fragile treasury.

NTV News will have comprehensive coverage of Budget 2020, starting with a live broadcast from 2-3 p.m. That show will include reaction from industry stakeholders as well as political opposition.

Legislative reporter Michael Connors, as well as reporters Jodi Cooke, Leila Beaudoin and David Salter are all covering Budget 2020 and will have stories on the award-winning NTV Evening Newshour at 6, as well as First Edition at 5:30.