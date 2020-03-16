SHARE
The Provincial Court of Newfoundland and Labrador announces changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 
 
All trials and appearances are suspended except where the accused is currently in custody in which case, trials, bail hearings and urgent matters will be heard.
 
A further update regarding future Provincial Court processes will be posted by close of business tomorrow (Tuesday, March 17).
Please refer to https://court.nl.ca/provincial/ for more information and updates as they become available.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal are closely monitoring developments regarding to COVID-19. The safety and well-being of the public, staff, judges and other stakeholders is of utmost importance to the Court.

As a result of the recent Federal and Provincial Government’s public health announcements and directives, the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal will be closed to the public on March 17 and 18 except for counsel, parties, witnesses and those directly involved in court matters scheduled for those days.

Anyone who has travelled outside of Canada in the past 14 days, or is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, should not attend the courthouse. Instead, call the local Court for instructions.

A further update on court access, court filings and matters scheduled to be heard after March 18 will be provided by end of day on Wednesday, March 18. Please refer to www.court.nl.ca/supreme/ or www.court.nl.ca/appeal/ for more information and updates as they become available.

