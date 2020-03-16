Meanwhile, the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal are closely monitoring developments regarding to COVID-19. The safety and well-being of the public, staff, judges and other stakeholders is of utmost importance to the Court.
As a result of the recent Federal and Provincial Government’s public health announcements and directives, the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal will be closed to the public on March 17 and 18 except for counsel, parties, witnesses and those directly involved in court matters scheduled for those days.
Anyone who has travelled outside of Canada in the past 14 days, or is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, should not attend the courthouse. Instead, call the local Court for instructions.
A further update on court access, court filings and matters scheduled to be heard after March 18 will be provided by end of day on Wednesday, March 18. Please refer to www.court.nl.ca/supreme/ or www.court.nl.ca/appeal/ for more information and updates as they become available.