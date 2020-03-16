The Provincial Court of Newfoundland and Labrador announces changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All trials and appearances are suspended except where the accused is currently in custody in which case, trials, bail hearings and urgent matters will be heard.

A further update regarding future Provincial Court processes will be posted by close of business tomorrow (Tuesday, March 17).

Please refer to https://court.nl.ca/provincial/ for more information and updates as they become available.