The province’s travel ban is being challenged in court tomorrow.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association, represented by Rosellen Sullivan, is arguing the travel restrictions and enforcement provisions violate charter rights.

Kimberly Taylor was denied entering the province after her mother suddenly passed, she is backed by lawyer John Drover and joins the CCLA in the challenge. Taylor was eventually given an exemption to travel to the province, 11 days after initially being rejected.

The CCLA is also challenging changes to the province’s public health and promotions act which allows police officers to detain and remove individuals to points of entry to the province.

Newfoundland and Labrador’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Janice Fitzgerald is expected to be cross-examined in the case which is being heard in the province’s Supreme court.