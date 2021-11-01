Health Minister John Haggie confirmed Monday that an IT outage in the province’s health systems is the result of a “possible cyber attack.”

All four regional health authorities have been affected to varying degrees. Western and Labrador-Grenfell Health are near normal, while Central Health has mixed impacts. The biggest impact is on Eastern Health, which has lost access to electronic patient records. Eastern Health is dealing with emergency cases only, and may continue that way for the next two days. Thousands of non-emergency appointments have been postponed.

Haggie had no other information on the nature of the cyberattack. The province has contacted national cybersecurity and IT experts and will provide updates over the coming days.