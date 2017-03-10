Province’s first ‘tool library’ opening in St. John’s

You will find very few books here, but if you need a drill or a saw for a weekend project you will find it at the St. John’s tool library.

It is a first, not only for the city but the province. Almost every every other major centre in the country has had tool libraries for a while now.

The St. John’s tool library is a non-profit, tool-lending service for anyone who wants access to hand and power tools they need to do projects in their home, garden, neighbourhood or small business.

Members pay a yearly fee to have access to thousands of dollars’ worth of tools. The library has memberships starting at $50 a year.

By providing a place where people can borrow tools instead of buying or renting, organizers say they can reduce the cost of doing projects in their neighborhoods, homes and gardens.