Newfoundland and Labrador’s Chief Medical Officer Janice Fitzgerald says the province’s first presumptive case the case of COVID-19 is in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region.

Dr. Fitzgerald says 161 people in the province have been tested, with 105 results coming back negative.

Government statement:

In light of the ongoing and rapidly evolving situation regarding COVID-19, and in consultation with Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health for Newfoundland and Labrador, starting today anyone returning after travelling outside the country is required to self-isolate for a period of 14 days upon their return to Canada. This follows the advice that the Federal Government provided on Friday, March 13. Children who have travelled with their parents must also self-isolate for 14 days, rather than returning to school or daycare.

The Provincial Government will provide compensation to private sector employers to ensure continuation of pay for employees affected by this decision. Details on the required documentation and processes for reimbursement to private sector employers will be released in the coming days. Employees should retain documents regarding their travel (such as boarding passes) to facilitate reimbursement.

Provincial public sector employees affected by this decision will continue to be paid as usual.

Only those individuals who are scheduled to return to work within this period will be compensated. Anyone travelling outside of the country after today’s date will do so against public health advice, and will not be eligible for this compensation.

Any public service employee who enters self-isolation who has the ability to work from home is expected to do so.

Anyone who has travelled and returned to work prior to today’s announcement should continue working unless they begin showing symptoms, at which point they should self-isolate and contact 811 for further information.

We will continue to monitor and where necessary implement protocols required to contain the virus. For the most up-to-date information related to confirmed cases of COVID-19, please visit www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19.