Province axes 287 management positions

Staring down a massive deficit, the provincial government has cut almost 300 management positions.

The announcement was made by Premier Dwight Ball and finance minister Cathy Bennett this morning at Confederation Building.

Ninety of those positions are currently vacant. It represents 17 per cent of management level positions and, according government, will add up to annual savings of between $20 million and $25 million in salaries and benefits. There will be $15 million in severance costs.

Premier Ball says restructuring is an ongoing process and calls this a “flatter, leaner management structure.” Newfoundland and Labrador currently has the highest average number of public sector jobs per 1,000 population among provinces. In 2015 the Canadian average was 67, compared to 94 in Newfoundland and Labrador. The province has also seen significant growth since 1997 when the average was 78 jobs per 1,000 population.

“We realize this is a very difficult time for people who are impacted by this new management structure. These are not easy decisions; however, with our very serious fiscal situation, they are decisions that had to be made. As a government, we committed to the people of the province that we would make core government more efficient and focused – the people of the province will hold us to that,” says Bennett. “Today, we are proceeding with a number of actions intended to create efficiencies in management positions throughout government, which builds on decisions announced to date to create a Flatter, Leaner Management Structure.”