Air Canada is cutting more routes across the country, including in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Atlantic Canada Airports Association says Air Canada is suspending all service until further notice to Gander and Goose Bay effective Jan. 23. The Globe and Mail reported Tuesday that Air Canada is also cutting service to Prince Rupert, Kamloops, Fredericton and Yellowknife. It’s just the latest in repeated service cuts from airlines as travel restrictions and the COVID-19 pandemic have driven down demand for air travel.

Premier Andrew Furey released a statement on Twitter saying losing Air Canada service in airport communities is tough on families.

“I will continue to work with Ottawa on finding solutions to air access in our province due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Furey said.

The announcement comes on the heels of this week’s service suspensions in Sydney and Saint John, WestJet’s October suspension of 80 percent of Atlantic Canada capacity, Air Canada’s June suspension of service in Bathurst and Wabush, and Air Canada’s suspension of 14 routes from the region indefinitely.

“This is the fourth round of air service cuts in our region in 10 months,” said Monette Pasher, executive director of the Atlantic Canada Airports Association. “Government imposed travel restrictions federally and provincially are severely impacting the air sector right now. Government is telling us to stay home and stay put, but the reality is our sector needs financial support to get through this time to support the essential service airlines and airports provide.”