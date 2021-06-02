The provincial government released its COVID-19 reopening plan Wednesday with a target allow non-essential travel from the rest of Canada by July 1. It’s called “Together Again” and lays out a three-step process to lift restrictions as vaccinations increase.

Transition: June 15 to July 1

Newfoundlanders and Labradorians will see select public health measures start to lift on June 15 as we enter the Transition Phase. Your responsibility: Wear a non-medical mask in indoor public spaces.

Maintain physical distancing from others.

If you develop COVID-19 symptoms, isolate away from others and get tested.

Get two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, once available to you.

Step 1 as early as July 1 The criteria for Step 1 are: About 75 per cent of people ages 12 years and older are vaccinated with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine; AND

Step 2 as early as August 15 The criteria for Step 2 are: About 80 per cent of people ages 12 years and older are vaccinated with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine; AND

About 50 per cent of people ages 12 years and older are vaccinated with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine; AND

Step 3 as early as September 15

The criteria for Step 3 are:

About 80 per cent of people ages 12 years and older are vaccinated with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine; AND

