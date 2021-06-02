SHARE

The provincial government released its COVID-19 reopening plan Wednesday with a target allow non-essential travel from the rest of Canada by July 1. It’s called “Together Again” and lays out a three-step process to lift restrictions as vaccinations increase.

Transition: June 15 to July 1

Newfoundlanders and Labradorians will see select public health measures start to lift on June 15 as we enter the Transition Phase.

Your responsibility:

  • Wear a non-medical mask in indoor public spaces.
  • Maintain physical distancing from others.
  • If you develop COVID-19 symptoms, isolate away from others and get tested.
  • Get two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, once available to you.
Step 1 as early as July 1

The criteria for Step 1 are:

  • About 75 per cent of people ages 12 years and older are vaccinated with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine; AND
  • Low COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations.

Your responsibility:

  • Wear a non-medical mask in indoor public spaces.
  • Maintain physical distancing from others.
  • If you develop COVID-19 symptoms isolate away from others and get tested.
  • Get two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, once available to you.

Step 2 as early as August 15

The criteria for Step 2 are:

  • About 80 per cent of people ages 12 years and older are vaccinated with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine; AND
  • About 50 per cent of people ages 12 years and older are vaccinated with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine; AND
  • Low COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations.

Your responsibility:

  • Wear a non-medical mask in indoor public spaces.
  • Maintain physical distancing from others.
  • If you develop COVID-19 symptoms, isolate away from others and get tested.
  • Get two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, once available to you.

Step 3 as early as September 15

The criteria for Step 3 are:

  • About 80 per cent of people ages 12 years and older are vaccinated with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine; AND
  • Low COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations.

Your responsibility:

  • Wear a non-medical mask in indoor public spaces.
  • Maintain physical distancing from others.
  • If you develop COVID-19 symptoms, isolate away from others and get tested.
  • Get two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, once available to you.

 

Definitions

  • Canadian: Anyone travelling to Newfoundland and Labrador from within Canada.
  • Fully vaccinated: A person is considered to be fully vaccinated when at least one week has passed since their final dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
  • Partially vaccinated: A person is considered to be partially vaccinated when at least two weeks have passed since their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. This only applies to vaccines that consist of two doses.
  • Unvaccinated: A person is considered to be unvaccinated if they have not received any doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

 

 

 

 

