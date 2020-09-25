The Department of Health and Community Services is advising rotational workers about an identified COVID-19 outbreak at the Teck Coal Mine in Elkford, British Columbia.

Rotational workers from this site returning to Newfoundland and Labrador since Monday, August 31, must call 811 to arrange for testing out of an abundance of caution.

Anyone else from this site who has returned to the province in the last 14 days (or since Friday, September 11) must self-isolate away from household members and complete the full 14-day self-isolation period regardless of test result.

The rules for rotational workers from Newfoundland and Labrador who work outside Atlantic Canada in another Canadian province or territory (effective Wednesday, September 9), do not apply to workers at sites where there is an ongoing outbreak.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever (or signs of a fever, including chills, sweats, muscle aches, lightheadedness);

Cough;

Headache;

Sore throat;

Painful swallowing;

Runny nose;

Diarrhea;

Loss of sense of smell or taste;

Unexplained loss of appetite; or,

Small red or purple spots on the hands and/or feet.

The outbreaks declared in Alberta at the Canadian Natural Albian oil sands site, the Syncrude Mildred Lake oil sands site, and the Suncor base plant site remain in effect. Rotational workers returning from these sites are reminded to continue to follow the self-isolation guidelines that are in place.