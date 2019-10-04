The Department of Health is warning the public about an E. coli outbreak.

Twenty-two cases have been confirmed in the province this week. Officials in the Department of Health are working with Service N.L. to investigate.

E. coli is spread mainly through contaminated food or water. Person-to-person transmission can also occur. Anyone with severe diarrhea and abdominal pain should seek medical attention.

Careful food preparation and hand washing are important to prevent the spread of E. coli.

The province made the announcement after widespread illnesses were reported at Memorial University.