The Department of Health and Community Services advises that there have been 27 confirmed cases of Salmonella reported in the province this month.

As part of its investigation, Public Health officials are working closely with the regional health authorities and the Department of Digital Government and Service Newfoundland and Labrador. Officials are gathering case exposure history information to determine the source of the outbreak.

These 27 confirmed cases are not related to the recent food recalls issued by the Public Health Agency of Canada for red onions and fresh peaches.

Salmonella is spread primarily through the ingestion of contaminated food and person-to-person transmission can occur. Contaminated food can lead to symptoms such as stomach cramps, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and dehydration.

Anyone experiencing such symptoms should seek medical attention, and then stay at home until the symptoms are resolved.