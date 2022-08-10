The province issued an update on air quality in central Newfoundland Wednesday afternoon. The forecast is predicting a change in wind direction, leading to an increase in smoke in Grand Falls-Windsor and Botwood between 2 a.m. Thursday and 7 p.m. Friday. Current projects do not indicate the smoke will be as intense as it has been previously. There is no evacuation order at this time, but it is recommended that people stay inside during that period. Earlier Wednesday, the chief medical officer was not raising the alarm about air quality. NTV’s David Salter reports.