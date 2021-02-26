The government released details Friday of its plan to vaccinate the entire province against COVID-19. Priority groups have been getting their shots since December, but now there is a rough schedule for when everyone will get vaccinated. NTV’s David Salter reports.

The COVID-19 vaccination plan includes three phases. Each phase identifies the people who will be eligible to receive the vaccine in that phase. The plan is flexible to allow for increases or decreases in vaccine supply, and takes into account the need for first and second doses.

Every Newfoundlander and Labradorian who wants the vaccine will receive it for free. Vaccines are a safe and effective way to help protect individuals, families and communities from COVID-19. Vaccines will only be used if they are approved by Health Canada.

The COVID-19 vaccination plan has been developed based on guidance from:

The Chief Medical Officer of Health;

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI);

The Provincial Health Ethics Network of Newfoundland and Labrador; and,

Scientists, researchers and clinicians.

The COVID-19 vaccination plan is available online here.

The regional health authorities will be holding public vaccination clinics by appointment only. Dates, times and locations of these clinics will be provided by the regional health authorities as they become available.

To help the regional health authorities plan and coordinate vaccination appointments, the department is launching a pre-registration system.

Starting today, pre-registration is available for people 70 years of age and older. People who have access to the Internet can pre-register online here. People who are unable to pre-register online can call 1-833-668-3930 or 709-273-3930 from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. seven days a week.

The purpose of pre-registration is to let people identify how they wish to be contacted by their regional health authority once a vaccine appointment is available. The order in which people pre-register will not determine the order of vaccine appointments.

To ensure a smooth pre-registration process, people 70 years of age and older are asked to register based on their last name:

From Friday, February 26, 2021 to Sunday, February 28, 2021, people 70 years of age and older with last names starting with A to F can pre-register.

From Monday, March 1, 2021 to Wednesday March 3, 2021, people 70 years of age and older with last names starting with G to L can pre-register.

From Thursday, March 4, 2021 to Saturday, March 6, 2021, people 70 years of age and older with last names starting with M to Z can pre-register.

As of Sunday, March 7, 2021, people 70 years of age and older who were unable to pre-register during the dates listed above can do so.

Anyone who knows of someone who is eligible to pre-register and may need assistance are encouraged to help them as you can pre-register on someone’s behalf.

People are reminded that they do not need to pre-register if they have already received vaccine or have an appointment booked already with their regional health authority.

Pre-registration is being made available for people 70 years of age and older first, to allow for a seamless transition between Phase One and Phase Two.

This pre-registration approach will be used for the different groups as they become eligible to receive the vaccine. While it is recognized that people are eager to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, the department is asking that only those in the identified age range above pre-register at this time. It will be publicly communicated when pre-registration is available for other groups.